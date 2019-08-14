K-9 who nabbed Kirby Wallace helps capture 2 more fugitives this week 

DECATUR, Tenn. (WKRN) – The K-9 who is credited for helping take accused murder Kirby Wallace into custody last fall helped authorities capture two more fugitives this week.

Rowdy helped in the search and arrest for accused killer Curtis Watson over the weekend in West Tennessee, and on Tuesday night he helped nab Billie Joe Cruse in Decatur.

Officials told News 2 that Rowdy tracked down Cruse within 10 minutes.

Cruse faces several charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment and burglaries.

Sheriff Monte Belew said Rowdy, 5, was rewarded for his efforts with chicken nuggets on Tuesday night. For his help in capturing Wallace, he received a steak.

Sheriff Belew said Rowdy and his officer are an amazing team and a huge key to the department’s success. Rowdy has been with the department for four years.