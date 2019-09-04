K-9 officer makes arrest along I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two carjacking suspects were taken into custody along Interstate 24 in Antioch Wednesday morning.

Officers were reportedly pursuing the stolen vehicle along the interstate toward Rutherford County around 9:45 a.m.

The suspects were traveling eastbound into Smyrna where the driver exited at Sam Ridley Parkway and turned back toward Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 the car was taken from the East Nashville area Tuesday night.

A K-9 officer made the arrests as the suspects fled from the vehicle near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit and tried to run into the woodline.

One of the suspects was bitten and taken to a local hospital for treatment of the bite.

No additional information was immediately released.

