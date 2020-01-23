1  of  6
Closings
K-9 bites cow, SC deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy in Georgetown County was forced to use a taser on his own K-9 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the scene of a reported burglary around 4:00 p.m.

A cow near the scene distracted the dog which led to the dog biting the cow.

To deescalate the situation, the deputy tased the dog.

The cow was spooked and “struck the deputy and the property owner,” resulting in minor injuries, according to GCSO.

The sheriff’s office said that the burglary call “proved to be unfounded.”

