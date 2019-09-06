Juveniles cited after ‘credible’ threats of school violence in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said students in Dickson County helped avert three credible threats of violence at their school.

School and law enforcement officials said there were three potential acts of violence at Dickson County High School that have been averted in the last six months.

Students alerted adults about threats their classmates were making.

Police investigated the tips and found the threats were credible.

“The fact that we were able to stop potential acts of violence in the schools before they happened is the direct result of students being brave enough to tell an adult about the threats,” said Dickson Police Department Chief Jeff Lewis.

He continued, “In all three of these incidents, a student heard something and told either a parent, grandparent or school resource officer, who then took the steps necessary for law enforcement to investigate the threats and stop a potential violent act. This will always be our first and best line of defense.”

Three juveniles were cited because of these threats.

Their names are not being released because of their age.

“An emphasis of ours this year is ‘See Something — Say Something,’ which encourages students to report items to authorities,” Director of Student Services Steve Sorrells said. “This has been coupled with our StopIt app, which allows students to anonymously report items through the social media platform.”

