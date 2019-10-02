Juvenile wanted for robbing Goodlettsville bank at gunpoint

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a juvenile who robbed a bank in Goodlettsville at gunpoint Monday.

The robbery happened at the Southeast Financial Credit Union on Northcreek Boulevard just after 10 a.m.

Goodlettsville police said the young man robbed the credit union at gunpoint and fled in an unknown black vehicle.

He was described by Goodlettsville police as being 5 feet tall, 130 pounds and was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Goodlettsville police at 615-202-0934.

