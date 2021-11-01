Juvenile shot at Oakwood Avenue apartment; no word on condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in Nashville.
It happened in the 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Police have confirmed a juvenile was shot on the third floor of an apartment building.
There is no word on injuries. No other details have been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.