Juvenile shot at Oakwood Avenue apartment; no word on condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in Nashville.

It happened in the 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police have confirmed a juvenile was shot on the third floor of an apartment building.

There is no word on injuries. No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

