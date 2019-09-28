Juvenile reported missing out of South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police said a juvenile was reported missing out of South Nashville.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home along Nolensville Road to investigate reports of a missing 11-year-old boy.

Investigators said the boy’s family last saw him Friday getting on the school bus.

According to police, family members became concerned when the boy did not return home.

Detectives with MNPD’s Youth Services Division are handling the investigation.

