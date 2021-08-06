Juvenile injured after apparent gunfire at short-term rental property in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile was injured when gunshots were reportedly fired at a short-term rental property in East Nashville late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a reported shooting on Stainback Avenue near Marie Street.

Police said a juvenile was transported from the scene to a hospital, but officers did not disclose what type of injury the victim suffered or the extent of the injury.

Neighbors told News 2 that they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area.

“I heard very rapid fire, five to seven shots,” Janet Pollock said.

She explained, “I grabbed my phone, I ran out to call 911 and there were kids. I call them kids, they were in their late teens, early twenties, just pouring out of the house, right down the street.”

No additional details were immediately released by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.