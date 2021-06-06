Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment after being shot in East Nashville Sunday morning.

It happened on Berry Street as the juvenile was walking toward McFerrin Park.

The witness and the victim were walking when they heard a gunshot and that is when the victim was shot.

Police on the scene told News 2 the juvenile was shot in the lower leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shell casings were found in two different locations. No one is in custody and no suspect description has been released at this time.

No other information was immediately released.