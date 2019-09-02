Juvenile Crime continues in Middle Tenn. as agencies work to reduce numbers

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is no stranger to juvenile crime, but what is being done to stop this alarming issue?

“Every time we turn on the TV there is a youth out there who has committed some kind of offense,” said Lt. Blaine Whited, with Metro Police’s Juvenile Crime Task Force.

The Task force was formed in February of 2018 with an emphasis on reducing juvenile crime. In the first 11 months, 245 juvenile arrests were made. 187 firearms were confiscated and 158 stolen vehicles were recovered.

“We know a victim of a violent crime by these kids cant happen if they don’t have a gun or a stolen car in their possession.”

In year two, the plan is the same, find stolen guns and recover stolen vehicles before the juveniles can use them in violent crimes. In 2019 the task force has made 138 arrests, 115 firearms have been confiscated and 149 stolen vehicles have been recovered.

“It seems that it is not only a problem here in Nashville, but the entire Middle Tennessee region is experiencing higher levels of youth crime,” said Lt. Whited.

Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator, Kathy Sinback, says kids are getting involved with criminal activity at a younger age.

“I think we absolutely need to come together and address these issues as a community,” said Sinback.”This is not just a juvenile court issue, or a police issue, or a district attorney issue. This is a community issue.”

So what is the solution?

“All of the evidence shows that kids who have supportive environments, who have education and who are not pushed out of schools, who are actually engaged in their education in their community are going to be successful and there will be less juvenile crime,” said Sinback.

The Juvenile Crime Task Force meets with other agencies across Middle Tennessee on a regular basis to discuss ways to reduce juvenile crime.