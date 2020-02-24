Juvenile charged in Clarksville drive-by shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have charged a 16-year-old in connection to a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police said he’s being charged with criminal attempted homicide for his involvement in the shooting at Cranklen Circle on Saturday. A 19-year-old was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries deemed critical, police said.

He’s being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Police already charged 18-year-old Jakrarius Medley on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Officers said they were still looking for 18-year-old Alexis Nolin-Fowler who may have information in the case. Collin, who police were looking for, has been identified and located.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call police.