Juvenile arrested after string of Hendersonville car break-ins

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a juvenile in connection to several car break ins at a Hendersonville apartment.

A juvenile was arrested for the break-ins reported on October 10 at Monthaven Apartments.

According to police, the car the suspect used to commit the crimes was reported stolen out of Nashville. That car was recovered on October 11 in North Nashville, police said.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.

This is an on-going investigation, and police expect additional arrest(s) to be made.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage should call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400, or Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303.