Juvenile among victims of deadly Portland crash, THP searching for vehicle which hit passenger

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials released more information about a crash in which three people died.

It happened on Highway 109 North and Academy Road in Portland.

According to a report from THP, three people were inside the vehicle and were traveling north at the time. The vehicle veered off the left shoulder of the road, went down the median and the driver lost control. The driver then re-entered the highway and the vehicle rolled several times.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and driver was seat-belted in. The driver of vehicle one, 21-year-old Giovani Zagal, of Gallatin, was dead upon arrival.

One passenger died at Portland’s emergency room after being airlifted to the hospital. The second passenger at some point, was hit by what appears to be three vehicles. The second vehicle left the scene and THP officials are currently searching for that vehicle.

One passenger is a 17-year-old juvenile from Franklin, Kentucky. The other passenger is a 20-year-old of Gallatin, Tennessee.

No other information was immediately released.