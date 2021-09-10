Juvenile, 3 others wounded after shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was among four people wounded after a shooting just south of downtown Nashville Thursday night.

Metro police responded just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the area of Charles E. Davis Boulevard, off Lafayette Street.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with witnesses who explained two men were involved in a fight, when one of them pulled out a gun and fired.

The other man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.

An arrest warrant states a juvenile nearby was grazed in the head by a bullet, while a woman with him was shot in her abdomen.

Surveillance cameras in the area reportedly showed the shooting, and the gunman driving off in a blue Honda Civic that was missing its front bumper.

The police report states the shooting suspect, identified as 48-year-old Edward Fuller, Jr., was later located on North Seventh Street with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Fuller was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $135,000.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.