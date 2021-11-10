‘Just come home’: Mother of missing teen pleads for help, last seen with uncle at the center of TBI alert

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN)- The family of 16-year old Amberlyn Clare has been pleading for her to return home. Clare has been missing since Saturday and is believed to be with a man accused of taking his own three-year-old son.

Amberlyn’s mother, Jamie Bravata, told News 2, the last time she saw her daughter was on Friday, November 5. Bravata said she remembers telling her daughter how she loves her and then waking up the next day Amberlyn was gone.

“The last thing I expected was to go to bed and wake up and her not be here,” said Bravata, holding back tears.

Police said Jacob Clare left Beaver Dam, Ky. either late Friday night or early Saturday morning with his niece, 16-year-old Amberlyn Clare, to drop off his 3-year-old son, Noah, in Gallatin.

“It’s surprising and it’s so hard to push the anger aside for Jake (Jacob) to think that he can do this, I have no idea what’s going through that man’s mind,” said James Hock, Brevata’s brother.

The little boy, Noah, was never dropped off.

“We all want you to come home, and we miss you, and everything is falling apart with you gone, and that you’re not in trouble, just come home,” pleaded Bravata, speaking directly to her daughter.

Amberlyn’s phone was last pinged by a cell tower near her home, just north of Bowling Green. Authorities have her listed as a “runaway,” but Bravata says that is far from the case.

“I believe he took advantage of her and messed with her mind, and I don’t know the easiest nicest way to say it, but prime her, make her, twist her mind,” said Bravata holding back tears.

This week, police in Dothan, Ala. put out an alert, stating the teen may have been spotted at a “Peanut Festival” there on Sunday, but she hasn’t been seen since.

“Every day is a new day. I wake up thinking this will be the day I’m bringing her home. Nighttime falls and there’s just this lost feeling that you get, that that day ended and nothing came of it. We sit here and rack our brains and investigate, and investigate,” said Bravata.

Using “#ClareFamily” on Facebook, they are able to keep up with recent citings, share photos, and many prayer Amberlyn and her cousin Noah return home safe.

“The whole family, everyone’s life is on pause, and just trying everything they possibly can every minute of the day, checking every notification on Facebook, checking every notification on every social media,” said Hock.

Jacob was last seen driving a grey/silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN tag “42MY10.” The TBI released pictures of the actual car overnight saying it has distinctive stickers and damage to the back left side.

UPDATE: We have developed additional info about the vehicle Jacob Clare is believed to be driving.



It is a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy, TN tag 42MY10.



These are photos of the actual vehicle, and there are several distinctive stickers on it, as well as left rear damage. pic.twitter.com/0CATTwmSBg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

Anyone who notices the vehicle, or sees Jacob, Noah or Amberlyn, is urged to call Gallatin police at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.