Jury selected in trial for music producer accused of kidnapping woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jury was seated has been selected in the trial of music producer, Baeho “Bobby” Shin.

Shin is accused of kidnapping a woman, then physically and sexually assaulted her. The crime allegedly happened at a home on Whites Creek Pike in Joelton.

He was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2018 for holding the woman captive for six days.

Four months later, while out on bond, he was arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment involving the same woman.

The victim is expected to take the stand tomorrow.

Shin’s website state that the owned The Library Studios and had worked with several artists including Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.