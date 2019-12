(CNN)– ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ is topping this weekend’s box office.

The adventure-sequel debuted in first place with $60,000,000.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

It took the top spot from Disney’s ‘Frozen Two’ which brought-in $19,000,000 in its 4th week of release.

Coming in third was the murder-mystery ‘knives out’ with a little more than $9,000,000 dollars.