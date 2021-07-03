July 4th fireworks forecast shaping up nicely!

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather is shaping up to be beautiful for the 4th of July! We’ll wake up in the morning to the low 60s, and parts of the Plateau even in the upper 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, which will help warm us up by the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with the warmest spots around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky just scratching 90 degrees. But even as temperatures rise, humidity will stay relatively low!

When the fireworks begin in Downtown Nashville Sunday at 9 PM, we’ll be in the mid 70s with a clear sky. Enjoy the beautiful weekend outdoors!