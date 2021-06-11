4th of July fireworks, events around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Independence Day celebrations are being planned across Middle Tennessee, and for many communities, it will be the first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

In 2020, July 4th festivals were canceled in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. This year, as more people are vaccinated and fewer cases of COVID are reported, festival organizers are bringing back annual celebrations.

Most of the events below take place on Sunday, July 4, but some cities are holding their celebrations on Saturday, July 3.

Nashville

Nashville will once again host it’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration.

More Details

Free event in downtown Nashville

Concerts start around 4 p.m.

Music stage at First and Broadway, Brad Paisley headlines

Music stage at Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Fireworks expected around 9:30 p.m

Clarksville

Clarksville is bringing back it’s Annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3rd.

More Details

Free event at Liberty Park from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Food, music, family-friendly activities

Concert seating at the Great Lawn of Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Fireworks at Liberty Park approximately 9:15 p.m.

Franklin

After canceling last year’s event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Franklin is bringing back Franklin on the Fourth.

More Details

Activities in downtown Franklin 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks, fun, and games at Harlinsdale Farm

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gallatin

The city of Gallatin will host the Sumner County Independence Day celebration on July 4th.

More Details

Located at Triple Creek Park

Starts at 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Mountain of foam, live music, food and ends with Fireworks!

Goodlettsville

Goodlettsville’s Independence Day celebration will take place on the 4th.

More Details

Located at Moss-Wright Park

Starts at 4:00 p.m. ends with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Kid Zone, $10 all day ticket

Food Vendors – Bob’s Fish Fry, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Kona Ice of North Nashville, and Moose City Ice Cream

Hendersonville

Hendersonville’s Freedom Festival kicks off July 4th celebrations early. It take place July 3rd.

More Details

Located at Drakes Creek Park

Free and open to the public

Starts at 5:00 p.m. ends at 10:00 p.m. with Fireworks

Kids Zone, $5 per child or $15/family max

La Vergne

The free Patriotic Picnic in the Park will be held once again in La Vergne.

More Details

Located at Veterans Memorial Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Music starts at 6:00 p.m.

Food vendors onsite

Fireworks start at dark

Nolensville

A Saturday Star Spangled celebration will be held in Nolensville July 3rd.

More Details

Located at Nolensville Park

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Live music, food trucks, inflatables, Fireworks!

Pegram

After being forced to cancel a four-decades long tradition due to COVID in 2020, organizers are bringing back the Pegram Independence Day celebration.

More Details

Located at Pegram Park

Held Saturday, July 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m.

Entertainment, food, activities, Kid Zone

Watertown

Watertown’s Stars, Stripes, and Squirtguns July 4th parade is back this year.

More Details