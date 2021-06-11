4th of July fireworks, events around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Independence Day celebrations are being planned across Middle Tennessee, and for many communities, it will be the first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
In 2020, July 4th festivals were canceled in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. This year, as more people are vaccinated and fewer cases of COVID are reported, festival organizers are bringing back annual celebrations.
Most of the events below take place on Sunday, July 4, but some cities are holding their celebrations on Saturday, July 3.
Nashville
Nashville will once again host it’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration.
More Details
- Free event in downtown Nashville
- Concerts start around 4 p.m.
- Music stage at First and Broadway, Brad Paisley headlines
- Music stage at Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville Symphony Orchestra
- Fireworks expected around 9:30 p.m
Clarksville
Clarksville is bringing back it’s Annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3rd.
More Details
- Free event at Liberty Park from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Food, music, family-friendly activities
- Concert seating at the Great Lawn of Wilma Rudolph Event Center
- Fireworks at Liberty Park approximately 9:15 p.m.
Franklin
After canceling last year’s event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Franklin is bringing back Franklin on the Fourth.
More Details
- Activities in downtown Franklin 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fireworks, fun, and games at Harlinsdale Farm
- 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Gallatin
The city of Gallatin will host the Sumner County Independence Day celebration on July 4th.
More Details
- Located at Triple Creek Park
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- Mountain of foam, live music, food and ends with Fireworks!
Goodlettsville
Goodlettsville’s Independence Day celebration will take place on the 4th.
More Details
- Located at Moss-Wright Park
- Starts at 4:00 p.m. ends with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
- Kid Zone, $10 all day ticket
- Food Vendors – Bob’s Fish Fry, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Kona Ice of North Nashville, and Moose City Ice Cream
Hendersonville
Hendersonville’s Freedom Festival kicks off July 4th celebrations early. It take place July 3rd.
More Details
- Located at Drakes Creek Park
- Free and open to the public
- Starts at 5:00 p.m. ends at 10:00 p.m. with Fireworks
- Kids Zone, $5 per child or $15/family max
La Vergne
The free Patriotic Picnic in the Park will be held once again in La Vergne.
More Details
- Located at Veterans Memorial Park
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Music starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Food vendors onsite
- Fireworks start at dark
Nolensville
A Saturday Star Spangled celebration will be held in Nolensville July 3rd.
More Details
- Located at Nolensville Park
- 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Live music, food trucks, inflatables, Fireworks!
Pegram
After being forced to cancel a four-decades long tradition due to COVID in 2020, organizers are bringing back the Pegram Independence Day celebration.
More Details
- Located at Pegram Park
- Held Saturday, July 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Entertainment, food, activities, Kid Zone
Watertown
Watertown’s Stars, Stripes, and Squirtguns July 4th parade is back this year.
More Details
- Begins on East Main Street, Public Square
- Bring your squirt guns and water balloons
- Parade marches at 3:00 p.m.
- No-squirt zone at end of parade