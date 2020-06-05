Judge rules state must make absentee ballots available for all Tennessee voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, a Tennessee court ruled the state must make absentee ballots available to all eligible voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACLU and Dechert LLP brought the case on behalf of several Tennesseans who said showing up to the polls would put their health in jeopardy.

Up to this point, Tennessee required to meet certain criteria to qualify for mail-in voting, such as a health condition or being 60-years or older.

The ruling ordered the state to provide mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 elections on August 6 and November 3.