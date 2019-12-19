Judge finds enough evidence to bound murder of Madison counselor to grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Davidson County judge determined a trail of disturbing evidence gathered by Metro Police is enough to bound Madison murder suspect Brian Conley, 31, to a grand jury Wednesday.

Conley is charged in the stabbing death and sexual assault of 50-year-old Madison counselor Melissa, Missy, Hamilton on Dec. 3.

Police found her body inside the counseling center on the morning of Dec. 4.

In a preliminary hearing, Metro Detective Christopher Coty testified that they tracked Conley through surveillance footage from the library across the street.

They said you could see him in a jacket and hard hat, parking his bike outside, going into the library to check out a book, retrieving his bike, and then crossing the street and entering into Crossroad Counseling.

Surveillance photos presented in the hearing showed two shadows in the window, and then the light is turned off at 7:38 p.m.

Construction coworkers of Conley also took the stand to testify that he did not show up to work on Dec. 4th.

“Brian was really good at being on time, was real consistent about being there, showed up, would work, that’s why it was a real surprise when he didn’t show up,” said Christopher Ghist, the man in charge of Conley showing up.

Ghist added that he called Conley and Conley told him he had injured his hand and needed to get it sewn up.

That injury is part of how police tied Conley to the murder.

They say his hand had a stab wound consistent with Hamilton’s.

They were also suspicious of a pair of jeans found in his home with “what appears to be blood spatter on the front portion,” Detective Christopher Coty testified.

Detectives have not been able to locate the hard hat Conley was seen wearing in surveillance video or his bike.

Detective Coty noted that some of Hamilton’s clothing had been cut off during the murder.

Police don’t believe Conley and Hamilton knew each other, but they say Conley had possibly been watching her prior to the crime.