Judge expected to rule on July special election in Nashville next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-part special election is scheduled to take place across Davidson County on July 27, so long as a judge clears the ballot.

The Davidson County Election Commission passed the controversial referendum last month, but after Metro Government filed a lawsuit against the ballot it’s now up to a judge to make the final decision.

In the meantime, Administrator Jeff Roberts says he’s gearing up for the election.

“We’ll have the same number of precincts open; we’ll have early voting available for the public,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the special election will cost the city upwards of $800,000 to put on at all precincts. He anticipates 1,200 poll workers will be needed to host 120,000 to 140,000 voters.

“We’re trying to move forward to be prepared whichever way we receive direction,” Roberts said. “Things really won’t get fast and furious until we have information from the judge.”

Voters will have the option approve or disapprove six amendments. The first is to limit property tax increases to no more than 3% per fiscal year, unless approved by referendum.

Others include giving the public the power to recall elected officials, abolish lifetime benefits to elected officials, protect publicly-owned parks, protect voter-sponsored amendments and the promises to Nashville for professional sports facilities.

Roberts said early voting is scheduled to begin on July 7. But the judge is expected to make a ruling next week on whether to approve the ballot.