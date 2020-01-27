Judge dismisses charge against suspect in connection to officer’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The reckless homicide charge has been dropped for a suspect accused in connection to the death of a police officer.

The two 19-year-old suspects, Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin appeared in Metro Court on Monday. Both were facing reckless homicide charges out of Nashville.

Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol died while allegedly chasing Martin on Interstate 65 in December. Now, a Metro judge has dropped that charge for the other suspect, Kevin Jordan who was arrested that night without incident.

Both Jordan and Martin are also facing charges of evading arrest and reckless endangerment out of Sumner County.