Judge blocks Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out option in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee court has issued a temporary restraining order taking Governor Bill Lee’s mask opt-out option away for parents with children in Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District.

On Friday, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee issued a temporary restraining order enjoining Lee from enforcing Executive Order 84 in Williamson County Schools. Lee signed the order in August, which allows parents to voluntarily opt their children out of school mask mandates.

The court cited the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, stating that a universal mask mandate is a reasonable accommodation to allow disabled students access to Williamson County Schools.

Students who had been granted the opt-out option under Executive Order 84 will be required to once again wear face coverings.

Previously approved religious and medical exemptions will still be honored in the district.