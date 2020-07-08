Judge: COVID-19 delays arraignment of juveniles accused of killing Nashville musician in adult court

Decorrius Wright & Diamond Lewis

Decorrius Wright & Diamond Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Judge Cheryl Blackburn told News 2 the arraignment in adult court for the juveniles indicted in the Kyle Yorlets murder has been delayed.

Blackburn said Diamond Lewis and Decorrius Wright both face felony murder and several other charges.

The arraignment was set to happen via video July 8 at The Birch Building. Blackburn said it was cancelled due to deputies not being able to transport due to COVID-19.

Blackburn said there will be no new date until they work through the COVID-19 outbreak.

