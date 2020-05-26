Josh Dobbs joins NASA Q&A ahead of SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WATE) – VFL Josh Dobbs took part in a NASA Q&A livestream Monday ahead of the first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

Private space exploration company SpaceX will sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday with a launch set for 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The last time humans traveled to space from US soil was July 2011.

In honor of the occasion, NASA will live streaming the launch and provide prelaunch coverage beginning at 12:15 P.M. ahead of the 4:33 scheduled takeoff.

“#LaunchAmerica NASA Social: Q&A with Leland Melvin, Charlie Bolden and Josh Dobbs” will begin streaming on NASA TV at 4:00 p.,m.

A recording of Q&A can now be found on NASA social channels.

VFL and now current NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs made an appearance on the special, discussing his time as an intern at the Kennedy Space Center. Dobbs graduated from Tennessee in 2016 with a degree in aeronautical engineering while quarterbacking