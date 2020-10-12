Titans GM updates status of NFL investigation, mask compliance

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – No new positives for the Titans on Monday is good news for their first game post-outbreak scheduled for Tuesday night.

On a day with positive news, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made himself available to the media to give updates about the status of the NFL’s ongoing investigation into the organization and what may have caused the outbreak.

“I think that’s what we’re trying to work through is where did the bug find is way in here?” said Robinson.

That’s right, after two weeks of investigating, interviewing and contact tracing, the league and the Titans still aren’t quite sure how the virus got in the building. One of the criticisms the team has heard from various media reports is about mask compliance. Robinson addressed his team’s mask-wearing honestly.

“We’ve been fairly compliant I would to say. To say that we’re 100 percent would be a false statement,” he said. Robinson then provided a visual example of the issues with compliance:

Robinson said general managers from across the league have reached out to check in on him and his family and they, too, expressed issues with mask compliance within their buildings.

He did reiterate the organization’s compliance with the NFL’s ongoing investigation and how what they’ve been able to learn could help avoid another outbreak.

“The feedback that we provided hopefully bolstered some of the ways that it can affect a football team and ways to keep this from happening to another team because I certainly don’t wish this on any other GM what I personal have had to deal with over the last 10 days and certainly what our team has had to deal with.”

The Titans host the Bills for the third-ever Tuesday night game in NFL history at 6:00 p.m.