Joint investigation leads to indictment of Overton County man

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI says that an Overton County man has been indicted after an investigation led by several agencies.

They say 51-year-old Ronald Wheeler is being charged with two counts of second degree murder. This, after Christopher Thompson was found dead in his Celina home back in September.

The investigation revealed he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities say, Wheeler is the one responsible for giving Thompson the drugs that led to his death.

On Monday, The Overton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wheeler with two counts of second degree murder, three counts of Delivery of Fentanyl Schedule II, two counts Sale of Fentanyl Schedule II, two counts Sale of Heroin Schedule I, and two counts Delivery of Heroin Schedule I.

On Tuesday, Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Overton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

