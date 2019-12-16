Join News 2 for ‘Holiday hero Blood Drive’

1  of  8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– It’s the gift that keeps on giving & this time of year.

The American Red Cross is especially in need of blood & platelet donations.

Tiffany Taylor with the American Red Cross explains that people get wrapped up with the holidays, they get sick so donating blood gets pushed to the bottom of the list.

20% of blood donations come from schools & schools are out.

Weather also cancels blood drives.

To speed up the process and to find the location nearest you, go to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

