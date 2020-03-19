John C. Tune Airport to reopen after tornado destruction, amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority announced Thursday that the John C. Tune Airport will reopen Friday, March 20, at 7 a.m.

According to officials, the airport has been restored after sustaining massive damage from the tornado that occurred on March 3rd. Cleanup continues.

“Our team in the Emergency Operations Center and all our business partners worked diligently to bring back John C. Tune Airport in short order,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, the entity that owns and operates JWN and Nashville International Airport (BNA). “I’m enormously proud of the effort involved as we were determined to get Tune functioning once again for the region’s general aviation community.”



The infrastructure damage alone to the airport is estimated at $93 million, which doesn’t include any estimates of personal property damage such as aircraft and vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed, along with 17 hangars that were destroyed or damaged.

