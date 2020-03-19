1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

John C. Tune Airport to reopen after tornado destruction, amid COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority announced Thursday that the John C. Tune Airport will reopen Friday, March 20, at 7 a.m.

According to officials, the airport has been restored after sustaining massive damage from the tornado that occurred on March 3rd. Cleanup continues.

“Our team in the Emergency Operations Center and all our business partners worked diligently to bring back John C. Tune Airport in short order,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, the entity that owns and operates JWN and Nashville International Airport (BNA). “I’m enormously proud of the effort involved as we were determined to get Tune functioning once again for the region’s general aviation community.”

The infrastructure damage alone to the airport is estimated at $93 million, which doesn’t include any estimates of personal property damage such as aircraft and vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed, along with 17 hangars that were destroyed or damaged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories