Joe Rogan postpones Nashville show after testing positive for COVID-19

Commentator Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey. (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joe Rogan, who postponed his show with Dave Chapelle at Bridgestone Arena after testing positive for COVID-19, said he is feeling better after a medical cocktail that included the controversial drug Ivermectin.

In a two-minute video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, the podcasting giant said he had the virus, and explained that is why he postponed his show in Nashville, which was scheduled for Friday.

“Hello, friends. So I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache and I just felt just run down,” Rogan explained.

“Throughout the night, I got fevers, sweats and I knew what was going on,” he added.

Rogan said he got tested the following morning and he was positive for COVID-19.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds — Monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pak, Prednisone, everything,” he revealed in the video.

Ivermectin, a deworming veterinary drug normally used in horses and cows, has become a controversial treatment for the virus. While it has been prescribed to people for treatment of head lice and other skin conditions, the FDA issued a warning due to people ingesting the animal version to fight the virus.

By Wednesday, Rogan said “I feel great,” and added that he would postpone his show with Chapelle at Bridgestone Arena until Sunday, Oct. 24.