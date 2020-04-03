Live Now
Joe Diffie’s daughter shares message and recounts memories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a week after her father’s passing, Kylie Diffie, daughter of country music icon, Joe Diffie, shares memories with News 2’s CB Cotton.

“He’s the sweetest man I’ve ever met.” said the15-year-old, the singer’s youngest daughter.

Diffie released a statement last Friday saying he was receiving treatment for the virus and on Sunday his publicist announced that the singer had died.

Kylie said she wasn’t able to say good be in person, “It was really heartbreaking, I didn’t have any contact with him. I couldn’t speak to him. It was really sad.”

She continued saying, “I just want people to realize how serious this pandemic is and people really need to take precautions and stay at home.”

The young girl also shared memories of her father: like how he would push her on the zip line and the time he gave her a guitar.

She laughed while talking about her dad’s hit “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” saying, “When I was little I used to call it ‘prop me up beside the juice box.'”

She also gave News 2 a copy of the last recording she made with her father, singing a rendition of an Elvis Presley song.

Kylie said she would love to pursue music in the future.

