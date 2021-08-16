Job applicant rescued from atop cell phone tower in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to a hospital after being rescued from atop a cell phone tower in Clarksville Monday morning.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Tylertown Road and Trenton Road to assist AT&T with a rescue from the tower.

The department said the company was testing a job applicant, but during the tower climb, the person lost consciousness about 150 feet in the air.

The patient was “safely retrieved” from the tower and transported to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

No additional information was immediately released.

