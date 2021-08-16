Job applicant rescued from atop cell phone tower in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to a hospital after being rescued from atop a cell phone tower in Clarksville Monday morning.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Tylertown Road and Trenton Road to assist AT&T with a rescue from the tower.

The department said the company was testing a job applicant, but during the tower climb, the person lost consciousness about 150 feet in the air.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

The patient was “safely retrieved” from the tower and transported to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

No additional information was immediately released.