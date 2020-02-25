Jif tries to settle great debate with a GIF peanut butter jar

(WKRN/CNN) — The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.”

It’s a partnership with Giphy — the popular gif search engine. The jar even defines “gif” as animated, looping images.

It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one.

However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the gif, has said it should be a soft “G.”

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

“Gif” stands for graphics interchange format.

The limited-edition jars are on sale for$10 on Amazon.