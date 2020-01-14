Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: A Delta Air Lines plane lands at Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Delta announced today that it will increase fares by reducing the supply of seats in an effort to offset higher fuel prices. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say fuel apparently dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday.

A fire department tweet says firefighters are assessing “multiple patients” at the school in the suburban city of Cudahy, California. The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX, circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport.

An email and telephone message seeking comment was left with the airline. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not have any immediate information.