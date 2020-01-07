‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ tournament begins Tuesday

An epic game-show showdown kicks off Tuesday night.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ will pit the show’s three biggest winners against each other to determine the best of the best. Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in a series of matches.

Jennings is famous for his record-breaking 74-game win streak. Rutter is the top money winner on any TV game show with $4.69 million in winnings.

Holzhauer famously shook up jeopardy last year, taking home over $2.4 million in just 32 games.

The one who wins three of the matches will get a $1 million prize. The two other contestants will each get $250,000.

When asked who he thought would win the title, host Alex Trebek said, “I have no idea. There are elements that favor each of the three guys. They didn’t win all that money by accident.”

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. right here on WKRN and runs through Thursday, January 16.