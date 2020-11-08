Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! has died, according to the official Jeopardy! Twitter page.

The tweet read the following statement: Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

No other information was immediately released. Trebek was fighting pancreatic cancer since February of 2019.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings took to Twitter to express his condolences:

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

