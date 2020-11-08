Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! has died, according to the official Jeopardy! Twitter page.
The tweet read the following statement: Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.
No other information was immediately released. Trebek was fighting pancreatic cancer since February of 2019.
Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings took to Twitter to express his condolences:
