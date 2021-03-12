Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break off two-year engagement, reports say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

(NEXSTAR) – Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have called it quits, according to reports Friday.

The split would bring an end to the star couple’s two-year engagement.

A source told the New York Post that J-Rod is no more, and that rumors of Rodriguez FaceTiming with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy after allegations involving LeCroy and an anonymous, former MLB star, were too much for their relationship to handle.

In February, LeCroy told the Post that she and A-Rod had never met in person but said that they had spoken on the phone.

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” the source said. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

Rodriguez is currently in Miami for the MLB preseason and Lopez in the Dominican Republic to to shoot a movie. Lopez, 51, is starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Josh Duhamel. Rodriguez, 45, visited Lopez in the Dominican Republic last month and she posted a photo to Instagram of them hugging.

On Friday, A-Rod posted a photo of himself on the back of a boat with the caption: “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?”

A TMZ source confirmed the break-up as well. The two got engaged in March, 2019 with the former Yankees great making it official with a massive stone:

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

On Thursday, J-Lo shared a montage of herself laughing on Instagram, adding the message: “Find a good reason to laugh today. Sending everyone love.”

The two were already planning their wedding in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing them to delay it, according to TMZ.