Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-week-old girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-week-old Zolliee Jean Standafer.

Authorities say the child is believed to be with Travis Wayne Standafer, a 37-year-old man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Zoliee is around 22 inches long, has brown hair, and blue eyes. The child also has a known medical condition and was last seen wearing a white onesie with gray stripes, pink pants and a white shirt.

The two may be traveling in a white Dodge 2500 truck with Kentucky tag 787879 with a University of Kentucky sticker on the rear passenger window.

The two are believed to be in the Corbin, Kentucky area.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

