JCPD: Protester hit by car in downtown rally, leg broken

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department says one protester was hit by a car during a small rally yesterday.

This happened in Downtown Johnson City around 7:20 p.m. near State of Franklin Road.

In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 by someone who attended the rally, Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a car and fall to the ground.

The people who took the video called this a “peaceful Black Lives Matter” rally, but police have yet to confirm what the group was protesting.

Police said there were around 10 people at the rally.

JCPD reports that the person hit has non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg. He has been sent to the hospital, his current condition is unknown.

At this time, no one has been arrested. The driver of the vehicle has not been found and is believed to be from out of state.

The driver potentially faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

Police do however have a suspect. They are working to track this person down in an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.