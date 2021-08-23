Jason Isbell to perform at Graceland in October

FILE – Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen’s cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have been added to Graceland Live’s lineup.

According to a release from Graceland, Isbell will be joined by singer-songwriter Brittany Spencer. The concert will be held October 8 at the Soundstage at Graceland.

Isbell was slated to headline the 2021 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, but earlier this week, he announced he will not be performing. His announcement came after Rhythm and Roots organizers revealed attendees would not be required to show proof of vaccination nor a negative coronavirus test.

Isbell had previously announced he would be requiring that those attending his performances to show proof of vaccination or a current negative test.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

Graceland Live is reportedly requiring all attendees to either have printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending or be fully vaccinated.

Graceland says unvaccinated guests younger than 12 will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours before the event and show proof of a negative result prior to entering the venue.

You can click here to purchase tickets. You can also call 877-777-0606.