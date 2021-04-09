Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires sponsor sensory room at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans partnered with Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and nonprofit Kulture City to install a new space for visitors with sensory needs at Nissan Stadium.

The Isbell-Shires sensory room was designed by medical professionals for fans who may need a quiet space during a game, concert or other stadium event.

The room has been outfitted with bean bags, visual light panels, activity panels, bubble walls and a custom tactile artwork created by an artist with autism. It is located in the north endzone of Nissan Stadium.

(Courtesy: Kulture City)

The project sponsored by the couple is the first sensory room at a sports venue in Nashville.

“Amanda and I are happy to work alongside KultureCity to encourage acceptance and inclusion in public spaces like sporting events and businesses,” Isbell said. “Individuals with autism and specific sensory needs and their families should feel welcome wherever they go. The work of the KultureCity family is making that possible.”

(Courtesy: Kulture City)

The Titans and KultureCity began their partnership in 2019, according to a release. Titans staff received training on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Nissan Stadium was also equipped with sensory bags available upon request, which include noise canceling headphones, verbal cue cards, fidget tools and weighted lap pads.

Prior to an event, attendees can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and how to access them. The app also contains a Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while attending an event.

(Courtesy: Kulture City)

“You can be a child who is 5 and you have autism, or you can be a veteran who is 40 and have PTSD or you can be an 80-year-old elderly gentleman with dementia or have suffered a stroke, but the bottom line is functionally the challenges are the same when it comes to attending big events, big games where it’s super loud, super bright really overwhelming. It’s incredible that Nissan Stadium has embraced this,” explained Dr. Michele Kong with Kulture City.

The Titans are the 11th NFL team Kulture City has partnered with and Nissan Stadium is the fourth NFL stadium with a dedicated sensory room, joining Philadelphia, Minnesota and Jacksonville.

Click here to learn more about Kulture City.