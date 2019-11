NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jason Aldean will play a free show in downtown Nashville Friday.

The country music star will perform at Margaritaville at noon on Lower Broadway to promote his latest album “9.”

Doors open at 11 and entry is first come, first serve so if you want to attend, get there early.

Aldean is partnering with SiriusXM for the show.