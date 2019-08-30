Jared Vs: Week One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the new college football season gets underway, Good Morning Nashville is kicking off a segment where we test Jared Plushnick’s expertise against a formidable opponent — middle schoolers.

Every week Jared with pick the winner of games against our little friends at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.

This week Jared picked the University of Tennessee to win over Georgia State 48 to 10 and Vanderbilt to fall to Georgia, 41 to 13.

The kiddos picked Tennessee to beat Georgia State, 36 to 17, and Georgia to win over Vanderbilt, 17 to 14.

Thanks to Jack McLaughlin and Justin Helm for their picks and their teacher Stacie Kerney for her help!

West is Best!