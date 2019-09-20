Jared VS: Week Four

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Good Morning Nashville is testing Jared Plushnick’s pigskin expertise against a formidable opponent — middle schoolers.

Every week Jared will pick the winner of games against our little friends at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.

In GMN’s season-long competition, Jared currently leads the fifth-graders by one point.

This week Jared chose LSU to win over Vanderbilt, 45 to 13, and Tennessee to lose to Florida by 28 to 13.

The kids picked LSU to win over the Dores, 56 to 14, and the Vols to fall to Gators, 45 to 21.

Cheyenne Baldwin, Wiley Linde and Jaxon Rice made the Vandy picks while Kate Plummer, Mitchell Castillion and Anna Owens chose for UT.

Thanks to Ms. Stacie Kerney’s class for their help!

West is Best!