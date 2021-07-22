Jackson County woman returns home to find stranger inside

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest has been made after a woman returned to her Jackson County home and found a stranger inside.

The Jackson County sheriff said a deputy responded on July 7 to a burglary in the Shepherdsville area.

The victim was able to provide the deputy with a description of the woman who had entered her home.

During a search of the neighborhood, the sheriff said they located the woman, later identified as Melissa Potts, in the area of Hamilton Road.

Potts reportedly became combative with the deputy, but was taken into custody.

Investigators said they found Potts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested on charges of burglary, drug possession and resisting arrest.