RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say a jack-knifed tractor trailer caused a shut down on I-24 in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says this is near Joe B. Jackson Parkway toward Nashville.

A tractor trailer jack-knifed in the median and the truck is now leaking.

U.S. Highway 41 South is an alternate route for people to take.

No other details were immediately released.