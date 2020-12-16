J. Alexander’s in Franklin heavily damaged by fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – J. Alexander’s restaurant in Cool Springs was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Franklin Fire Department.

Fire officials say there is more than $150,000 in damage. A hot ember from the wood-burning chargrill appliance ignored the fire inside the kitchen hood exhaust system. Fire officials said the significant amount of creosote and grease build-up inside the ductwork contributed to the fire.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. and the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department also responded to help. About ten employees were inside preparing to open for lunch when the fire began. They all evacuated and called 911 upon discovering the flames.

Fire officials say the business will remain closed for repairs until at least Friday. No injuries are being reported at this time.