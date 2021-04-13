‘It’s time to wake up’: Community mourns 3-year-old killed by gun violence in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is anger and sadness throughout Cumberland View Apartments, following a shootout that claimed the life of a three-year-old little girl.

The gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the housing complex.

“It’s time to wake up! Stop the violence, stop the violence,” Sheima Reid cried.

It’s a desperate plea from an already mourning family.

“I’m tired. You all should be tired. Aren’t you tired yet? How many more do we have to kill? How many more,” she questioned.

Last week, it was Reid’s Godson, 29-year-old Cleveland Shaw who was shot and killed just down the street. Monday night at Cumberland View Apartments, the sound all too familiar as gun violence struck again.

Reid said dozens of shots were fired, “It was so many, it was so many it sounded like we were at war. It sounded like a war zone.”

Police confirmed three-year-old Jamayla Marlowe was killed in the crossfire, her half sister 2-year- old Antania Butler also struck, along with two men.

“It turns my stomach, my stomach is in knots. Our cemetery’s are running over with our young children,” proclaimed Reid.

She suggested that the housing complex needs to be gated, so the children that live there can have a future.

“This is a battleground, they have made Cumberland View homes a battleground. So many have lost their lives over here, so many are bringing trouble over here. Violence isn’t the answer, revenge is not the answer, violence is not the answer. We got children out here. Your going after one person but you are shooting at everybody. Why? Why? Don’t you want your children to grow and have a future? So do us,” Reid cried.

She questioned, where are the morals, values and respect? Stating prayer is all that’s left.

“The way we are living, the things we are doing, it’s killing us. It’s taking our future away. Where is the love? Where is the love?”

Pastor Frank Stevenson is visiting neighbors to simply pray.

“I’ve met with a couple of my members and I know they live over here and I just wanted to reassure them in talking to Commander Graves, you know they are going to do everything they can to make sure this is a safe place and I want to say that to them and reassure them that the city is really invested in making sure that the spirit of community is alive in this space,” he told News 2.

Pastor Stevenson said he is praying that the city will step up to end the gun violence.

“Nashville we are better than this and we are better than this when we put our full efforts towards reducing this.”