‘It’s ridiculous!’: Neighbors concerned over Lions Head apartment proposal on Stein Mart property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A proposed development in West Nashville has some residents fighting back. Crescent Communities is seeking to rezone the area by Lions Head Village for residential as they look to build a 277-unit apartment complex.

“Look, we all know Nashville is under-housed right now, so we have a housing crunch, so looking at bringing 277 high-end apartment homes to the area, first-class retail component and then also really adding to and celebrating the greenway as well,” said Henry Menge with Crescent Communities.

Billed as a smart development with ground-floor retail, those behind “Novel Lions Head” say their vision will enhance the dynamic of the area to be a place where more people can live, walk and enjoy a corridor of Nashville with an extension of Richland Creek Greenway.

“It is a key part of our proposal, to where we are going to be extending the access to the greenway up here to the front of the project and even creating a direct pedestrian access up to White Bridge Road, a formal trailhead signage, water fountains and even making additional parking in our parking garages because of that,” Menge explained.

The proposal has some neighbors upset.

“It will just add more and more traffic,” said Susan Phillips.

For more than two decades, Phillips has lived in Lion’s Head Condos.

“Try to go into Trader Joe’s… it’s wall-to-wall people,” stated Phillips.

She has watched Nashville evolve and dealt with the growing pains firsthand.

“The traffic has been getting worse and worse,” she went on.

She calls the proposed development “ridiculous,” saying the project is simply too big for the space.

“If they change the zoning it’s going to be horrible.”

Menge says they are listening to the community’s concerns, collaborating before moving forward.

“Look, there is a lot of change in Nashville right now. It’s hard. We acknowledge that, which is why we really do appreciate all the feedback and collaboration with the community,” he said. “We don’t take that lightly, but quite honestly we are trying to bring a component to the area that we hope will create a pop quite frankly.”

The Novel Lions Head project is scheduled to be heard at Thursday’s planning commission meeting but is currently under recommendation to be deferred.